'Jackass' Cast Members Who Have Died Over the Years

By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 1 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET

Given the danger level of some of the pranks and stunts performed on Jackass, you would think the list of cast members who have died would be extensive. However, that is not the case. Since the show premiered on October 1, 2000, there have only been a handful of stars who have passed away — and surprisingly, none of the deaths took place while filming.

Ryan Dunn

Source: MEGA Ehren McGhehey (L) and Ryan Dunn in 2002.

On June 20, 2011, Ryan Dunn tragically passed away in a car accident after his Porsche went off the road and burst into flames. He was 34 years old. "You'll have to excuse me, I'm just very sad because I lost my brother and my world got about 134-percent less funny," Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville wrote at the time of Ryan's death. Zachary Hartwell, a production assistant on the show, was in the same crash with Ryan and also passed away from his injuries.

Vincent “Don Vito” Margera

Source: MEGA Ryan Dunn and Don Vito in 2005.

The uncle of Bam Margera, Don Vito, died of liver and kidney failure in 2015 at the age of 59. Don made several appearances on Jackass and the spinoff series, Viva La Bam.

Stevie Lee “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf” Richardson

Wrestler and star of Jackass 3-D, Stevie Lee, better known as Puppet the Psycho Dwarf, died unexpectedly in 2020 at the age of 54. "He was beloved by many, has many friends that were family, and a countless number of fans that adored him," his GoFundMe reads. "Puppet has put smiles on people's faces across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Patty Perez

Also known for her appearances on Jackass was Patty Perez, who died at the age of 57 in 2021. According to GoFundMe, which was started by her kids, she passed away due to health complications, including diabetes. "If you knew our mom at any point in time, she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being, and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone," they wrote.

Bam Margera*

Source: Instagram Bam with his son Phoenix Wolf.