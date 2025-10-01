Distractify
Home > Television

'Jackass' Cast Members Who Have Died Over the Years

OG Bam Margera was also once pronounced dead, but survived.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published Oct. 1 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET

Remembering the Jackass Cast Members Who Died
Source: Paramount Pictures

Given the danger level of some of the pranks and stunts performed on Jackass, you would think the list of cast members who have died would be extensive.

However, that is not the case. Since the show premiered on October 1, 2000, there have only been a handful of stars who have passed away — and surprisingly, none of the deaths took place while filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Dunn

ryan dunn death
Source: MEGA

Ehren McGhehey (L) and Ryan Dunn in 2002.

On June 20, 2011, Ryan Dunn tragically passed away in a car accident after his Porsche went off the road and burst into flames. He was 34 years old.

"You'll have to excuse me, I'm just very sad because I lost my brother and my world got about 134-percent less funny," Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville wrote at the time of Ryan's death.

Zachary Hartwell, a production assistant on the show, was in the same crash with Ryan and also passed away from his injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Vincent “Don Vito” Margera

don vito death
Source: MEGA

Ryan Dunn and Don Vito in 2005.

The uncle of Bam Margera, Don Vito, died of liver and kidney failure in 2015 at the age of 59. Don made several appearances on Jackass and the spinoff series, Viva La Bam.

Article continues below advertisement

Stevie Lee “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf” Richardson

puppet the psycho dwarf death

Wrestler and star of Jackass 3-D, Stevie Lee, better known as Puppet the Psycho Dwarf, died unexpectedly in 2020 at the age of 54.

"He was beloved by many, has many friends that were family, and a countless number of fans that adored him," his GoFundMe reads. "Puppet has put smiles on people's faces across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement

Patty Perez

patty perez jackass death
Source: GoFundMe

Also known for her appearances on Jackass was Patty Perez, who died at the age of 57 in 2021. According to GoFundMe, which was started by her kids, she passed away due to health complications, including diabetes.

"If you knew our mom at any point in time, she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being, and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Bam Margera*

bam margera
Source: Instagram

Bam with his son Phoenix Wolf.

On a podcast with Jackass co-star Steve-O, Bam Margera, who has struggled with health and addiction issues over the years, revealed he was pronounced dead in 2023.

"I did not know that I had gnarly Covid, and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly falling off... I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there," Bam shared on Wild Ride.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Jackass Forever' Is Finally Coming out — Can You Stream It Anywhere?

Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Was Once an Actor

Sean "Poopies" McInerney Almost Lost a Hand During His First-Ever 'Jackass' Stunt

Latest Television News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.