Sean "Poopies" McInerney Almost Lost a Hand During His First-Ever 'Jackass' Stunt

"Boys, you want to play with sharks?" Johnny Knoxville asked his Jackass crew in 2021. What's the worst that can happen, right? Well, we know the worst outcome. And though death via shark attack didn't plague any of the brave and rambunctious Jackass guys, newbie Sean "Poopies" McInerney was left with a few battle wounds.

After a 12-year hiatus, the Jackass crew reunited for 2022's jackass forever — which is the fourth Jackass film. Earning a celebratory Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent, it became clear that this cruel, cruel world was in desperate need of a bit of frivolous, nostalgic Jackass fun.