These Last Photos of James Van Der Beek Will Leave You in Tears

Beloved actor James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and later shared the news with the world in November 2024. Throughout his journey, he remained open about his feelings and experiences. It was a hard pill to swallow for him, his family, and his fans, but he remained hopeful, hoping to beat the cancer and watch his six children, whom he shared with his wife Kimberly, grow up.

Sadly, his beautiful life came to an end on Feb. 11, 2026, when Kimberly announced on Instagram that he had passed away, leaving many utterly heartbroken. He was loved by so many, and those close to him who were with him in his final days have shared a few photos from that time, images that are enough to make you cry and remind you to appreciate the time you have left. Here’s a look at some of James’s final photos, including the very last one he shared on social media.

A look at some of the last photos of James Van Der Beek in his final days.

Close friends of James Van Der Beek have shared glimpses of their final moments with the actor on social media, and be prepared — they’re heartbreaking, beautiful, and overwhelming all rolled into one emotional experience. Stacy Keibler shared a photo with James on Feb. 11, 2026, showing the two of them watching the sunset. Stacy can be seen gazing up at James, with admiration beaming from her eyes.

In the photo, it’s clear James had lost a lot of weight since his diagnosis, and even in the months that followed. He was also seated in a wheelchair, which suggested he was having trouble moving around in his final days.

Stacy began the caption, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.” She continued, “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors, and you let it change you too.”

While it’s certainly a difficult photo to see, especially knowing how quickly his condition progressed, it’s also a stark reminder to cherish the little moments in life. Another photo from James’s final days was shared by Erin Fetherston, and it hits just as hard. In the photo, James lies in bed while Erin rests beside him, the two smiling at each other and gazing into one another’s eyes.

It’s a moment of sadness, gratitude, and love, one Erin captioned: “What an honor it was to have a seat at your table and to call you a best friend. The space you leave behind can never be filled, but we will do our best to shower your beautiful family with love and remember to keep dancing in your honor — because you always knew the importance of joy.” Now, take a moment to wipe away those tears before we move on to James’s final post on Instagram.

Here’s the very last photo James Van Der Beek posted before his death.

The very last photo James shared before his untimely death on Feb. 11, 2026, was of him embracing his daughter Annabel, his third oldest. The photo, shared on Jan. 25, 2026, was a birthday tribute. A thinner, more frail-looking James than most of us remember rested his chin atop his daughter’s head, both smiling at the camera and enjoying the moment together.

In the post, James pointed out that Annabel and his father (her grandfather) share the same birthday, and noted that it wasn’t the only thing they had in common. “As the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart,” James wrote. He added, “I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality.”