'Dawson’s Creek' Cast React to James Van Der Beek’s Death With Emotional Tributes

By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 12 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET

For many fans, James Van Der Beek will always be Dawson Leery. So when news broke that he had died, the loss felt personal. Almost immediately, attention turned to the Dawson’s Creek cast's reactions to James Van Der Beek’s death, and the responses were filled with heartbreak and love.

James died on Feb. 11, 2026, at age 48 after battling colorectal cancer since his diagnosis in 2024. In the hours and days that followed, his former co-stars and fellow actors shared emotional tributes that reflected just how deeply he was admired. Continue reading to see what they said about the loss.

'Dawson’s Creek' cast reactions to James Van Der Beek’s death began with heartfelt messages from those who knew him best.

Busy Philipps, who worked with James on Dawson’s Creek and later on Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, shared on Instagram that her heart was “deeply hurting for all of us today.” She described him as “one in a billion,” and extended love to his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Chad Michael Murray, who played Charlie during Dawson’s Creek’s college years, wrote in the comments section of James’s Instagram. “James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art, and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys🙏.”

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played his on-screen mother Gail Leery, posted photos and reflected on their connection beyond the series. She wrote on Instagram, "James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity." She continued, saying she would “forever … keep softly in [her] heart” their final conversations from "just days ago," highlighting how close they remained.

Katie Holmes shared a handwritten letter on her Instagram. She wrote, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’s journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children."

The letter read, "Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that love is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a Hero."

Other '90s stars also shared tributes as the news spread.

The wave of messages extended well beyond Capeside. Actors from across the television landscape shared their own memories and condolences for James and his family. Melissa Joan Hart shared photos and wrote, "I'm heartbroken to hear that @vanderjames has passed away! He was truly a nice guy, a great father, wonderful actor, and will always be my first on-screen kiss when he guest-starred on #ClarissaExplainsItAll."

Selma Blair wrote on her Instagram, "We started at the same time in this town, and I always just admired and appreciated you so much. And then even more so when I met your wife and saw your complete love for that growing family in a way that bowled me over with gratitude that you existed." She continued her post with, "And you always will [exist] through them. And your work. And your heart. You will be missed … I send all my love to your beautiful family. So much love."

Reese Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram story, "What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action. Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time." James stars in the Legally Blonde prequel show, Elle, which Reese produced.