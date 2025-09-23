James Van Der Beek Provides Health Update Before 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion The actor disclosed his cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2024, with many celebrities showing their support for the artist. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 23 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being a public figure comes with plenty of responsibilities. Fans will always care about a celebrity's personal life, including the romantic partner they choose, their relationship with their family, and their core beliefs. Sometimes, famous people have to be especially careful with their health, considering the thousands of strangers who want to know every detail about their lives.

Talented actor James Van Der Beek is famous around the world for his role as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek. His performance as the introspective dreamer continues to charm people who tune into the series for the first time. Tragically, James revealed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2024. What does James's health status look like now? Here's what we know about how the situation has evolved since the announcement was made.

What does James Van Der Beek's health look like?

According to People, the actor developed two different stomach viruses that prevented him from attending public events he had scheduled for the week of September 16. The report didn't confirm if the viruses were connected to the colorectal cancer diagnosis the actor struggles with. The world was shocked to hear that James was battling against such a disease before reaching the age of fifty. The actor looked healthy while starring in Bad Hair and Pose.

James stepped into the spotlight by starring in Dawson's Creek alongside Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams. The teen drama ran for six seasons before the defunct Warner Bros. Television Network brought it to a close. James went on to star in stories such as CSI: Cyber and Labor Day. Due to his natural charisma, James became a performer with a large following who loves him.

James Van Der Beek had to miss the 'Dawson's Creek' reunion.

The stomach viruses kept James from appearing in a highly anticipated event. More than twenty years after Dawson's Creek ended, it was announced that the cast of the series would reunite for a special presentation. James's health kept him from being present at the event, but in a TikTok video uploaded by user @queensofbravo, the actor was seen introducing his unexpected replacement as the host of the reunion.

Composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda is the creator of the Hamilton musical. The Broadway smash hit took over the pop culture scene when it arrived in New York City. Lin surprised the fans who attended the Dawson's Creek reunion by walking on the stage after James introduced him via a pre-recorded video. The new host of the show went on to discuss the most important aspects of the series with the cast members who brought Dawson's Creek to life.