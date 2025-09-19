'Black Rabbit' Turns Dark as What Happened to Anna Unleashes Chaos and Revenge (SPOILERS) Australian actress Abbey Lee plays the unlucky Anna in 'Black Rabbit.' By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 19 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's limited series Black Rabbit. In Netflix’s limited series Black Rabbit, tension simmers beneath the surface of a sleek New York City lounge run by two estranged brothers. It’s what happened to Anna in Black Rabbit, however, that cracks the entire story wide open. What begins as a character-driven drama about fractured family bonds becomes a chilling exploration of power, silence, and collateral damage.

Played by Abbey Lee, Anna is a bartender caught in the moral blind spots of the Friedken brothers and the predatory elite they serve. Her fate not only shatters lives but sets the tone for the devastating fallout that follows.

What happened to Anna in 'Black Rabbit' reveals the rot behind the bar’s curated image.

In the first episode, per Netflix's Tudum, Anna is seen fleeing the Black Rabbit in the early hours of the morning, clearly shaken. She then disappears from work, prompting Jake Friedken, played by Jude Law, to fire her for missing two shifts. Only later does the truth surface: Anna was sexually assaulted by Jules (John Ales), a wealthy art gallery owner and friend of Jake’s inner circle. She confides in Roxie (Amaka Okafor), the restaurant’s head chef, revealing the harrowing experience and her uncertainty about coming forward.

Jake, at the time unaware of the assault, is juggling his own financial misdeeds and trying to maintain control over his collapsing business and personal life. As he becomes more embroiled in a cover-up culture on the lounge’s exclusive third floor, Anna becomes a symbol of everything the Black Rabbit tries to ignore — and ultimately, the victim of that neglect.

After Anna confesses to Roxie, she’s offered hush money by Campbell (Morgan Spector), the slick fixer working for Jules. He presents her with a payout and a ticket out of the country. Just as Anna prepares to leave, Vince Friedken, played by Jason Bateman, makes a critical mistake. Desperate and under pressure from mobster Joe Mancuso’s son Junior, Vince lets slip that Anna might be talking to a reporter about her assault.

Junior, already unstable and trying to prove himself to his father, interprets this as a threat to the Mancuso family. He and his violent accomplice, Babbit, go to Anna’s apartment. As Anna attempts to flee through the bathroom, she slips, hits her head, and dies. In a chilling sequence that underscores the show’s themes of complicity and silence, Campbell arrives after the fact to erase any evidence of the visit — sealing Anna’s fate in a tidy cover-up.

Anna's death deepens the moral unraveling of the Friedken brothers.

Anna’s death sends shockwaves through the already fragile relationships at the Black Rabbit. Roxie grows distant from Jake, questioning his loyalty and ethics. Meanwhile, Wes, an investor and close friend of Jake’s, becomes suspicious of the bar’s operations — especially after discovering Jake’s affair with his girlfriend, Estelle.

The guilt surrounding Anna’s death festers, especially for Vince, whose careless words directly led to the fatal encounter. By the time Jake attempts to sever ties with the underworld by paying off Vince’s debts to Mancuso, the damage is irreversible. Junior insists on carrying out a heist at the Black Rabbit during a high-profile event, convinced that violence will redeem him in his father’s eyes. Vince joins him, hoping to protect Jake and end the cycle once and for all.

The robbery ends in bloodshed. Wes is fatally shot, and Vince kills Junior to save his brother. But the consequences of what happened to Anna continue to ripple. The attempted cover-up leads Roxie and Tony to report Vince to the police, and Mancuso kidnaps Vince’s daughter Gen as leverage.

Anna’s fate in Black Rabbit highlights the cost of silence.

As law enforcement closes in, Vince makes one final choice. He calls the police, confesses to the robbery and Anna’s death, and takes his own life by jumping from the roof of the Black Rabbit. It’s a heartbreaking conclusion to a life defined by mistakes, trauma, and fleeting acts of redemption.

Jake and Vince in 'Black Rabbit.'

Jake, left behind to face the wreckage, finally turns in the evidence against Jules. The arrest brings some justice for Anna — though it arrives far too late. Roxie moves on to open her own restaurant named Anna’s, honoring the young woman whose voice was silenced but whose story changed everything. In its final scenes, Black Rabbit suggests that even in tragedy, there’s a chance to start over.