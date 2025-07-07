Who Is The Real-Life Inspiration Behind 'The Gilded Age's' Mr. Russell? George Russell, portrayed by Morgan Spector in HBO's 'The Gilded Age' television series, was inspired by a real-life figure. By Diego Peralta Published July 7 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: HBO

One of the reasons why The Gilded Age has remained popular with viewers is that the HBO series shines a light on a very curious time period. The drama, created for television by Julian Fellowes, follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a young woman who is forced to live with her estranged aunts. The series takes some time to focus on the differences between wealthy and poor people from New York City in the late 1800s.

One of the most important characters from The Gilded Age is Mr. Russell (Morgan Spector), the robber baron who has a hard time being accepted into the high society of New York City. George Russell is actually based on someone from real life. The character took inspiration from a gentleman who had similar issues to the ones depicted in the successful television series, especially facing rejection from people who didn't believe he deserved his place at the table.

Who is Mr. Russell in 'The Gilded Age' based on?

Robber baron Jay Gould was a successful railroad magnate who founded his own business dynasty. According to ScreenRant, the man from Roxbury is the inspiration behind the character portrayed by Morgan Spector in The Gilded Age. Gould was a bookkeeper for a blacksmith during his youth, which is why wealthy people didn't believe that he deserved his fortune. A smart business decision changed Jay's life forever, leading him to become a very successful investor.

Jay Gould built his business empire by buying stock in small railways. When he acquired control of the Rutland and Washington Railroad, Jay positioned himself as someone who could engage in stock manipulation. While the business continued to grow under his leadership, Jay made an effort to move his money around instead of giving all of his attention to the railroad network.

How does the story of George Russell go beyond Jay Gould's?

George Russell is not welcome in the high society of New York City because he didn't inherit his wealth from a rich family. While it's true that this is similar to what Jay Gould experienced back in the day, the character from The Gilded Age goes beyond what his counterpart had to live through. George Russell is married to Bertha (Carrie Coon), and the conflict they have with the van Rhijn-Brook family is what drives the acclaimed drama.

The Gilded Age follows the Russell family as they try to keep their business thriving, but there's also plenty of emotional drama in the television series.