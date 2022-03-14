Mrs. Astor Is Basically the Kingpin of 'The Gilded Age' High Society

The real Gilded Age took place in the late 1800s, the same period as Julian Fellowes’ series. The real-life Mrs. Astor was the one of the most prominent socialites of her time and she reigned supreme over the New York City social scene.

She was the epitome of “old money” and basically dictated who was “in” and who was “out,” like the Heidi Klum of an old-timey Project Runway. Known also as Caroline Webster Schmermerhorn Astor, Mrs. Astor descended from the Van Cortlandt and Schermerhorn families, both well-known, upper-class Dutch families.