If Marian Marries Tom Raikes, 'The Gilded Age' Could Get Even More Dramatic

Aunt Agnes is skeptical of Mr. Raikes, and rightfully so, even if Aunt Ada (Cynthia Nixon) is optimistic. Agnes agrees with us that his intentions aren’t pure, and she is also of the mind that Marian should marry for money. Marian comes from a high society family, but has little of her own.

She’s in a position in which she can marry up, and according to Aunt Agnes, it would be a poor decision to marry down. But underneath Aunt Agnes’s hard shell, there’s likely some love trying to protect her niece from getting hurt.