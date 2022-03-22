The True History Behind Union Station in 'The Gilded Age'

Although The Gilded Age makes several historical references, Union Station is not a direct one. There are several Union Stations throughout the United States, as the term “union station” originally just meant a train station that is used by multiple rail companies and lines.

The most famous of these Union Stations is perhaps Union Station in Washington, D.C., which completed construction in 1907. It was designed by prominent architect Daniel Burnham, who is most famous for designing the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.