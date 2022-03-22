Who Is Flora McNeil on 'The Gilded Age' and Why Has Watson the Butler Been Watching Her?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO series The Gilded Age.

The mysterious woman that Watson (Michael Ceveris) has been watching from afar during The Gilded Age finally calls him out for it. But who is Flora McNeil (Rebecca Haden) and why does Watson tell her his name is Collier?

Well, The Gilded Age doesn't quite answer how Watson knows Flora. When Flora sends her footman to ask Watson why he's always watching her, Watson asks Flora, "You don't know me?" Flora responds with genuine skepticism: "Should I?"

While the series hasn't revealed how the two characters are connected, here's what we know about the actress who plays Flora.