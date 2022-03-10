The Actress Behind Peggy Scott on 'The Gilded Age' Is a Broadway Veteran

So in a fun Broadway switcheroo, Denée took on the role of Natasha after Phillippa Soo had originated the role off-Broadway. Why? Phillippa had committed to another little Broadway musical called ... Hamilton.

Philippa was nominated for a Tony award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Eliza Hamilton. After Denée left Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, she went on to play Eliza in the Broadway Hamilton cast from 2018 to 2019.