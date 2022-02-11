Is 'The Gilded Age' Returning for a Second Season?

The Gilded Age is a project Julian worked on for ten years. He told Town & Country what The Gilded Age meant to him personally. "To write The Gilded Age is the fulfillment of a personal dream," he said. "America is a wonderful country with a rich and varied history, and nothing could give me more pleasure than to be the person to bring that compelling history to the screen."

Stream The Gilded Age on HBO Max. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.