Actor and 'General Hospital' Photographer Brad Everett Young Passed Away at Age 46 Brad was known for his supporting roles in 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Boy Meets World,' and 'Love & Basketball.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 18 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET

Actor and photographer Brad Everett Young appeared in several beloved projects. Soap opera fans may not know him by name, but he photographed multiple scenes of General Hospital. Brad also received accolades for his acting roles, becoming one of the actors who proved there are no "small parts." During his acting career, he landed supporting roles in Boy Meets World, Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy, and Numb3rs.

Movie buffs may have also spotted Brad in films such as, Love & Basketball, Charlie’s Angels (2000), Jurassic Park III, I Love You, Man, The Artist, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The latter was one of his final acting roles before he emerged himself into photography. In September 2025, after a celebrated career in front of and behind the camera, Brad's life was tragically cut short when he passed away at 46. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Source: Mega

What was Brad Everett Young's cause of death?

Brad's cause of death was due to injuries sustained from a car crash. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his publicist, Paul Christensen, said he went out to see a movie on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, when the crash occurred. Brad was driving home from the movie theater when his car was struck by a vehicle going in the wrong direction. As of this writing, the other driver survived the crash and was sent to the hospital to recover. Unfortunately, Brad died at the scene.

The creative was a celebrated celebrity photographer. His Instagram showed a stunning display of his work, including photos of the late Paul Walker, Seth Green, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. As previously shared, Brad was also a photographer on General Hospital. Following the news of his death, several of the long-running soap's actors paid their respects to him on social media.

"Brad Everett Young was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met," General Hospital star Parry Shen wrote on Instagram Stories, per Soaps. "But the one trait that made him truly stand out in this business, often filled with cynicism, was his indomitable positivity.” These were taken just a couple of weeks ago by the late @bradley206," fellow star Chris McKenna wrote underneath a collage of some of the photos Brad took of him. "We won’t see another like him."

Brad Everett Young initially pursued a medical career before going into acting and photography.

Throughout his life and career, Brad was respected for his dedication to his craft. However, his time in the entertainment industry nearly didn't happen. According to his interview with the Chatham Star Tribune, Brad moved to Los Angeles, Calif., for medical school, but eventually found his calling as an actor and creative.

“L.A. was just the place where I could make those decisions with all the job opportunities the town offered,” he told the outlet. “In the first month here, I went out on my first audition for a TV series, booked it, joined the Screen Actors Guild, and the rest was history. I absolutely fell in love with everything in this business and the journey and strength it takes to accomplish what you want in it.”