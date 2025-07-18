‘General Hospital’s’ Tristan Rogers Isn’t Done Playing Robert Scorpio Amid Cancer Battle The soap opera star's rep confirmed he "remains hopeful" after being diagnosed with cancer in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 18 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Whether you grew up watching them with your mom or grandma, or stumbled upon them on your own, daytime soap operas offer a consistency that makes fans feel as if the characters are part of their family. General Hospital, which celebrated its 62nd anniversary in 2025, is no different. The long-running series has given viewers plenty of memorable moments and actors, many of whom can never stay away from the show for too long.

Since 1980, Robert Scorpio, played by actor Tristan Rogers, has been a well-received staple character. He's so popular that no one questioned when his character received the classic soap opera trope of being killed off, only to be brought back to life in 2006. However, the actor behind the popular fictional character revealed details about his personal life and struggles with his health to his loyal fans. Here's what Tristan has said about his health.

'General Hospital' star Tristan Rogers "remains hopeful" about his health prognosis.

Tristan's representative revealed on Thursday, July 17, that the soap opera star had been diagnosed with cancer. While confirming his prognosis, his rep shared in a statement that he wasn't planning on letting his health battle get him down, though the journey was understandably difficult. "While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the statement began.

The statement further added Tristan and his family were doing their best to maintain their privacy as he navigated his health. He married his wife, Tessa Parkerson, in 1995, and the couple shares two children: Sarah Jane, born in 1995, and Cale, born in 1996.

"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding," the rep's statement continued. "They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family." "Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years," it added. "This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Tristan Rogers guest starred on 'General Hospital' the day his team announced his cancer diagnosis.

Tristan's cancer battle didn't keep the actor away from doing what he loves. The longtime General Hospital fan favorite surprised fans with a guest spot on the series, an episode that was released the same day his team confirmed the details regarding his health. According to Soap Opera Digest, the episode included Tristan's character, Robert, greeting his daughter, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), her newborn baby, Daisy, and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton).

"Hello, luv,” Robert says in the scene as he watches Sasha holding Daisy as she replies, "Hi, Dad, it’s so good to see you. And this perfect little girl is your granddaughter, Daisy.”

The last time GH viewers had seen Tristan as Robert was in a November 2024 episode. During the episode, he had split up with his longtime love, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), and surprised his ex-wife, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), by accompanying her as she left Port Charles to find a way to pay off her debts. It was during that time that Robert found out Sasha was his daughter, but they didn't have much time to connect before he and Holly left Port Charles.