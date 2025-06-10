Why Is Lucky Spencer Leaving ‘General Hospital’ Again? Find out What Actor Jonathan Jackson Said Jonathan Jackson originated the role of Lucky Spencer, son of legendary General Hospital couple Luke and Laura Spencer, in 1993. By Danielle Jennings Published June 10 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In the world of soap operas, the recasting, returns, and exits of cast members are just as common as the drama that unfolds. General Hospital is one of the longest-running and most successful soaps ever — and actor Jonathan Jackson is one of the reasons why due to his fan-favorite role of Lucky Spencer. But why is the character leaving the show again?

As a teenager, Jonathan originated the role of Lucky Spencer, son of legendary General Hospital couple Luke and Laura Spencer, in 1993. His performance was beloved by fans and critics alike, earning him five Daytime Emmy Awards.

Why is Lucky Spencer leaving ‘General Hospital’ again?

On Friday, June 6, it was announced that Jonathan was once again exiting the role of Lucky just nine months after his return was celebrated by fans, according to Entertainment Weekly. At this point, Jonathan has left the role multiple times since originating it. Fans immediately voiced their displeasure, and on Monday, June 10, Jonathan explained his exit in an exclusive interview with TV Insider. When asked by the outlet if it was always the intention to leave the role after nine months, he replied “No, it wasn’t.”

“It was more of a real, sincere attempt from myself and from General Hospital to make it work for a longer period of time. The hope was to be able to stay on longer,” he said.

“There was always that possibility because it was a bit of an experiment on my part to see if I could make it work with the family dynamic,” Jonathan said of the biscoastal traveling between his home base of Tennessee and California where the soap is filmed. “There were moments where I thought, ‘I think I can find this balance with the family and time back and forth,’ and then you just have to pray about it and try to do what you feel is right. We gave it our best shot, but we weren’t able to keep it going.”

“I was trying to stay in the moment as much as possible,” he explained to the outlet. “That’s really where my mindset was, taking it one day at a time, but also one month at a time, and just seeing how it was feeling. I have to say that none of this would have happened at all if Frank [Valentini, GH executive producer] wasn’t so open and helpful to even get it this far. So that’s definitely something I’ve been extremely blessed by.”

How will ‘General Hospital’ wrap up Lucky's storyline?