Evan Hofer Isn't Bitter About Dex Being Killed off 'General Hospital' "I can't believe 'GH' passed on an opportunity to create a story with Dex. Too bad." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 17 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET

Season 62, Episode 70 of ABC's General Hospital was a real doozy. Fans watched as rookie officer Dex Heller, played by Evan Hofer, went from recovering from a stab wound — suffered while fumbling through a dustbin for evidence connected to Sam McCall’s murder — to dying. Dex’s death came after he went into cardiac arrest, and watching his final moments was tough for fans, to say the least.

Having played Dex since May 2022, Evan has built a strong connection with viewers, so naturally, they are desperate to know why General Hospital producers decided to kill him off. Evan recently opened up in an interview about his departure, shedding light on the reasons behind it and sharing how he really feels about the decision.

Why did they kill off Dex on 'General Hospital'?

Source: ABC

Killing off Dex from General Hospital was part of the planned storyline for his character. Evan learned this during a conversation with the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, who revealed that "that's where the story was going," according to Evan's interview with Soaps.com. Naturally, Evan was curious about how his character would exit and whether it would be done "in a cool way," so he pushed for more information.

Evan admitted he was "surprised" by how his character met his demise, especially considering, “I’ve been shot twice. I’ve been in danger plenty. … You never really know if this is the time that your character’s luck is going to run out.” Well, it was, and viewers are just as surprised by how it played out.

Evan Hofer has no bad feelings toward his character Dex being killed off 'General Hospital.'

Although Evan is understandably sad to say goodbye to the cast and crew of General Hospital and continuing his role as Dex, he's not bitter about the killing off of his character. "I believe everything works out the way it’s supposed to. I had auditioned for different parts on General Hospital, and it didn’t work out," he explained in the interview. But after being cast as Dex, he felt he was placed "exactly where I was supposed to be."

He admitted to Soaps.com, however, that it’s the people he will miss most. "The people, absolutely. You know, they call me the mayor of Prospect Studios because I really, really was friends with everybody and got to know so many incredible people there. … Everybody who works upstairs in the offices, everybody on set, everybody downstairs, hair and makeup. … I’m going to miss seeing my friends every day," Evan shared.

A few days after the tragic episode aired, Evan shared a heartfelt thank you via TV Insider on Instagram on Dec. 16, 2024. "Thank you guys so much for the last three years and all of the love and all of the support. It really meant the world to me, and you made this so much fun not just for me but for my whole family. I'll never be able to thank you enough."