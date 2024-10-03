Home > Television > General Hospital Ron Hale Was Married up Until His Wife's Untimely Death — All About Dood Hale Ron Hale passed away on Aug. 27, 2024. He was 78 years old. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 3 2024, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Famously known for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC's General Hospital, Ron Hale, born Ronald Hale Thigpen, passed away on Aug. 27, 2024, according to his obituary. He was 78 years old. No cause of death has been announced.

Ron held his role on the iconic show General Hospital from 1995 to 2010, appearing in roughly 238 episodes, per his IMDb bio. Although Ron had been out of the spotlight for some time, having retired from acting in 2018, news of his death, which surfaced around the same time as John Amos's, left General Hospital fans heartbroken. His obituary mentions several loved ones but does not indicate he had a wife. So, was Ron married?

Who was Ron Hale's wife?

Source: ABC

Ron was married to Dood Hale from 1972 until her passing in 1989. Dood's nickname, "Doodlebug," inspired her unique name, per IMDb. Ron chose not to marry again after her death. His obituary does not mention another woman, but it does list his surviving family members, including nieces and nephews: Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens), and Marc Brown (Betsy).

So painful mann Rip Ron Hale 😭😞 — Kenedy (@GK61546) October 3, 2024

Did Ron Hale have any kids?

Ron didn't have any children of his own, but he was a stepfather to Dood's three children from a previous relationship. Little is known about Dood and her kids. His brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen, are presumed to be the parents of his nieces and nephews named in his obituary.

Where did Ron Hale grow up?

Ron was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to parents James Ray Thigpen Sr. and Elinor Jane Doerr Thigpen. He attended Furman University before making his television debut in N.Y.P.D. in 1968. That same year, he appeared in A Lovely Way to Die.

Source: Mega Ron Hale (left) and Stuart Damon (right)

Eventually, Ron became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and frequently performed in plays at Columbia’s Trustus Theatre, which was founded by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen.

Some of Ron's notable roles include playing Dr. Roger Coleridge in Ryan's Hope, a show centered around a working-class family. Ron appeared in approximately 909 episodes, making it one of his most prominent roles.

Loved him there, but Ryan's Hope's Roger is the role that Soap fans will remember him for. — MoG1717 (@mog1717) October 3, 2024

He also reprised his General Hospital character, Mike Corbin, in the spinoff series Port Charles, appearing in 46 episodes. Ron reportedly left General Hospital to pursue other projects, and after his departure, his role as Mike Corbin was taken over by Max Gail.

Some of Ron's later roles include playing Father Reinhart in The Ghost and the Whale (2017) and appearing in a 2016 episode of the TV series Easy.

Following the news of Ron's death, several people who knew him or worked with him shared their condolences on social media."The entire General Hospital family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace," wrote General Hospital on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bl50WrEk96 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 3, 2024