Actor and 'Good Times' Star John Amos Dies at Age 84 — His Cause of Death Revealed John's son, K.C. Amos, announced his death on Oct. 1, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2024, 3:29 p.m. ET

Hollywood has experienced multiple losses to kickoff Fall 2024. In another heartbreaking development, actor and Good Times star John Amos died at age 84.

John's death was announced by his son, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, on Oct. 1. Here's everything we know about the TV legend's exact cause of death.

What was John Amos's cause of death?

John died of natural causes, according to TMZ and other outlets. During his life, the actor never disclosed any illnesses publicly and was in good enough health to continue working up until 2023. His last acting credit is from the 2023 film The Last Rifleman, which also starred Pierce Brosnan and Clémence Poésy.

John's death wasn't announced to the public until over a month after he passed. According to his son, he died in Los Angeles, Calif. on Aug. 21, 2024. It's unclear why John's family waited so long to share the news. However, K.C. shared the news in his own time with a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," K.C. wrote. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."