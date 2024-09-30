Home > Entertainment Get to Know Alex Temple Ward: The Singer and Actor Who Shared Life with Gavin Creel Gavin Creel's partner, Alex Temple Ward, currently works as a social media manager for 'The Last Refuge: A D&D Podcast.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 30 2024, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Broadway star Gavin Creel passed away at the age of 48 on Sept. 30, 2024. As the theater world mourns the loss of this talented performer, known for his role in Hello, Dolly!, which earned him a Tony Award, as well as appearances in Mary Poppins and Hair, those closest to him, especially his partner, are likely feeling the impact of this sad news even more deeply.

Gavin is survived by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, his two sisters, Allyson and Heather, and his parents. According to Vulture, Alex confirmed Gavin's passing, with the outlet revealing that he died from a "rare and aggressive sarcoma." Gavin was diagnosed with the cancer in July 2024 and began treatment shortly after. As news of his death spreads quickly, many are eager to learn more about Alex, Gavin's partner. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Alex Temple Ward, the late Gavin Creel's partner?

Like his late partner, Alex was very much involved in the entertainment industry, having graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance. While there, he was also a member of the varsity swim team and graduated summa cum laude, according to his LinkedIn.

At the time of Gavin's death, Alex and Gavin were living in Manhattan. An Instagram post shared on Aug. 2 celebrated Gavin's 10 years in the heart of the Big Apple.

Alex currently works part-time as a social media manager for The Last Refuge: A D&D Podcast, a role he first took on in July 2017. He previously worked as a master swim instructor and acted for Starlight Theater briefly in June 2020. Another notable gig he held was as a soloist for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra in September 2017.

Alex now classifies himself as "an NYC-based actor and singer by trade," according to his LinkedIn bio. He also notes that while pursuing this path, he has held jobs in child care, youth instruction, and fitness.

Alex Temple Ward appears to be concentrating more on his singing career.

While Alex's portfolio showcases a diverse range of skills, a quick scroll through his Instagram reveals he’s been focusing on music lately. He even shared a highlight about singing a duet with Treston J. Henderson.

While Alex tends to share more about his professional life than his personal one, posting few photos with Gavin on Instagram, many fans have been vocal on social media, pouring out their love for the Broadway star.

Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen, paid tribute to the Tony Award winner on Instagram, writing, "Sometimes, I don’t have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days. We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community."