Home > Entertainment Meet Kris Kristofferson’s Eight Children from His Three Marriages Kris passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 28, 2024, at his home in Maui. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 30 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Country music legend Kris Kristofferson, 88, died on Sept. 28, 2024, his family confirmed on Instagram the following day. He was at his home in Maui at the time. The singer-songwriter was not only an icon in the music industry but also stole the hearts of Americans with his screen credits in A Star Is Born (1976) and Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973). He even appeared in the romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You. Kris leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Lisa Meyers, and eight children. Let’s get to know Kris’s kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Kris Kristofferson's kids?

Source: Mega

Kris was a proud father to eight kids: Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly Marie, and Blake. Tracy and Kris Jr. were born during Kris’s marriage to his high school sweetheart, Frances Beer, from 1960 to 1969. After their divorce, he tied the knot with Rita Coolidge, and together they welcomed Casey. Their marriage lasted seven years (1973–1980) before coming to an end.

By 1983, Kris found love again in his third and final marriage to Lisa Meyers, with whom he had Kelly Marie, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, and Blake. So, did any of Kris's kids follow in their father's footsteps? Let’s find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris's daughter Tracy made her acting debut in 1985.

Born in January 1962, Tracey, Kris's first child, graduated from Stanford University, according to The New York Times. Despite being involved in a major motorcycle accident with Eric Heiden in 1982, she made a remarkable recovery. Tracey went on to appear in films such as Trouble in Mind (1985), Night of the Cyclone (1990), and A Place to Grow (1995). She married Richard Tyson, and although they are now divorced, they share one child together, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Kris's second child, Kris Jr., born in January 1968, he has chosen to lead a relatively private life compared to the level of fame his father achieved.

Kris's daughter Casey pursued a career in music and formed the Casey Kristofferson Band, which released its debut record, "Dirty Feet," in 2019. When discussing how she selected her collaborators for the album, she explained in an interview with Asheville Movies that "choosing musicians is always based on a few things: personality, professionalism, talent, and no drama." She added that the group "really [had] the best chemistry ever." Casey is also a proud mother of three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse, born in May 1983, has gained acting experience, appearing in films such as Planet of the Apes (2001) and Men of a Certain Age (2010), as well as the TV series Days of Our Lives (2012). As for Jody, who was born in 1985, he pursued a career in professional wrestling, performing under the stage name Jody Reese for WWE. Jody made his debut in 2008 and retired in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Marie, born in 1990, is an actress and musician, while Blake, who was born in 1994, has opted to stay out of the spotlight. However, it's known that he attended Pepperdine University, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris's son Johnny took over the family business in 2020 after his father retired from music.

Kris's son, Johnny "John" Kristofferson, took on the responsibility of managing the family business in 2020 after his father retired from music. In a 2021 press release, Morris Higham Management (MHM) announced that they would be overseeing Kris's estate.

At that time, John expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It’s been amazing to dig into my dad’s catalog and history with this seasoned group of professionals." He also mentioned that "many exciting projects were in the works" and that he looked "forward to getting them out into the world."