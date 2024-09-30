Self-Proclaimed Military Brat Kris Kristofferson Felt Pressure to Enlist in the Army
While in the Army, Kris Kristofferson completed Ranger School.
It's been an eventful few days in Hollywood, marked by the loss of some of its brightest stars — including Kris Kristofferson. The legendary country singer-songwriter and actor passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home in Maui, Hawaii.
As many fans revisit his music and his leading role in the 1976 musical romantic drama A Star Is Born, let's take a different path and delve into Kris's military service.
Kris Kristofferson was an Army Ranger.
Kris Kristofferson was born into a military family, the son of a U.S. Army Air Corps officer who later became a major general in the Air Force. Plus, with a Navy aviator for a brother, the expectation for Kris to follow a similar path was strong.
And so, feeling this pressure, Kris enlisted in the Army, where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Throughout his service, Kris dedicated himself to rigorous training and completed Ranger School, earning the distinction of Army Ranger. His leadership abilities were also recognized as he was eventually promoted to captain.
He also trained as a helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker, Ala., honing skills that would serve him well. After completing his training, Kris was stationed in Germany with the 8th Infantry Division, where he continued to build on his military experience until he made the pivotal decision to leave the Army in 1965 to pursue a career in songwriting.
This passionate decision came with significant personal cost, as Kris Kristofferson's family disowned him. They viewed his decision as a rejection of the military legacy they upheld. It remains unclear whether any reconciliation occurred between Kris and his family.
Despite these personal challenges, Kris's determination paid off as his music career began to flourish. His singing and songwriting talents quickly garnered attention, and Kris soon transitioned into acting, establishing a successful career in both fields.
Our thoughts are with Kris's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.