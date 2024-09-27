Home > Entertainment > Harry Potter 'Harry Potter' Star Maggie Smith Dies at 89 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Dame Maggie Smith passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 27 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The wizarding world is in mourning following the passing of acting legend Dame Maggie Smith. The acclaimed actress, best known for her roles in the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey franchises, died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. She was 89 years old.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," her family shared in a statement to BBC. As we await more details, here's what we know about the circumstances surrounding Maggie Smith's passing.

What was Maggie Smith's cause of death?

At the time of writing, Maggie Smith's cause of death has not been made public. However, her family revealed that she "passed away peacefully in [the] hospital" in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 27, surrounded by friends and family.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days," the statement read. "We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Born on Dec. 28, 1934, Maggie Smith enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over seven decades. She is one of Britain's most beloved and accomplished actresses, having received numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award.

While her extensive filmography is impressive, Smith gained renewed international fame for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, a role she continued to play even while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2007. She also received widespread acclaim for her performance as Violet Crawley in the British period drama Downton Abbey.