Dominic Dieter's Absence From 'Rover's Morning Glory' Is Linked to His Wife's Unexpected Death By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET

It's been quite some time since Dominic Dieter has been on Rover's Morning Glory, and listeners were getting worried. Since late August 2024, many fans have flocked to the radio show's subreddit, sharing their worries and speculating about the co-host's absence.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, the heartbreaking truth finally came to light: Dominic's wife, Jessica Garrod-Dieter, has died. Here's everything we know so far about her death.

Dominic Dieter's wife, Jessica Garrod-Dieter, has died.

As of this time, the details surrounding Jessica Garrod-Dieter's death have not been made public. However, many fans in the Rover's Morning Glory subreddit say that during the Sept. 26 episode, the hosts revealed that Jessica died of cancer.

"It seems impossible to say goodbye to someone who means so much. This world was truly a better place because of her, and the impact of her life touched so many," Jessica's family wrote via Instagram user @rmgtmz.

The family continued, "There's a huge empty spot in our hearts and lives that we will never be able to fill, but so thankful for the wonderful memories that we cherish of this dear girl. While it seems the tears will never stop, we rejoice that she is with her Lord who she loved so dearly, and once again reunited with her dear mom and grandparents."

The unexpected news of Jessica's death sent shockwaves through the community, leaving listeners grappling with a profound sense of loss for both Dominic and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Dominic will likely take an extended break from 'Rover's Morning Glory.'