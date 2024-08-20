Home > Entertainment What Happened to Dominic Dieter From 'Rover's Morning Glory'? Plus: His Health Issue Explained Dominic has urged listeners to keep up with their health screenings. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 20 2024, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Rover's Morning Glory

In August 2024, Rover's Morning Glory listeners became concerned when co-host Dominic Dieter seemed to go missing from the longtime radio show. So what exactly happened to Dieter? And what was his previous health scare all about? Here's what to know.

What happened to Dominic Dieter from 'Rover's Morning Glory'?

Fans on Dieter's Instagram page have been asking where he is and why he's been MIA from the show. "Where the hell are you? Hopefully you didn’t get fired," one person commented, while another wrote: "Where are you bro!!!! I wanna call in and say YOOOOOOOOOOO! We worried."

We don't know for sure where Dominic has been, but we do know that last year, he opened up about a serious health issue that he experienced, and which led him to urge others to make sure they keep up with health screenings.

Dominic Dieter's health issue explained.

According to what Dieter and the gang said on the July 31, 2023 episode, Dieter had a predisposition for colon cancer because it ran in his family. When he finally went around for a colonoscopy (at the prompting of his wife), the doctors didn't like what they saw.

The doctors found a small cancerous mass, Dieter said, and so he had to go in for surgery. He said the doctors removed a piece of his colon (maybe 10 inches, he guessed) in order to get the mass out. He also said they took off some of his lymph nodes to see if the cancer had spread and to determine the stage the cancer.

Dieter said that while he waited to hear back about the lymph node testing, he was stressing out. But when the doctors called him, they said it was a miracle and that while they'd been expecting it to be stage 2 or 3, it was actually stage 1 — the cancer hadn't left the colon wall.

This "should be the end of it," Dieter said of the whole ordeal and the surgery. He said that most of the pain afterward had been the healing process around his stomach, as well as the bloating, especially as he couldn't pass gas for days without accidentally defecating. He also said that after he got home from the hospital, he had a fever, which worried him in case it meant a possible infection. He called his doctor, who told him to go to the ER.

As it turns out, all the gas he'd had built up inside had caused a small collapse to his left lung, which is where the fever came in. Dieter said that while he was back at the hospital, he had to get X-rays that involved having doctors shoot a liquid up his behind and then having him clench while trying to keep the liquid inside, to see if there was a leak in the colon. Luckily the X-rays came back showing no leak.

In general, the recovery process made moving and sitting painful, he said, and he was told not to lift anything otherwise he might risk having a hernia. But he said he would often forget this and try to move things around the house (like his fridge, for example, when he noticed ants behind it) and he'd have to yell at himself to remind him not to move heavy objects.