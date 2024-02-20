Home > Television > General Hospital Dex Is M.I.A. on ‘General Hospital’ — Is Evan Hofer Exiting the Show? Evan Hofer may have inadvertently revealed Dex Heller's fate in a recent interview. Is Dex coming back or is he gone for good? Clues ahead. By Dan Clarendon Feb. 20 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Christine Bartolucci/Disney

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for General Hospital. Fans have reason to be worried that Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) is leaving General Hospital, given the Army vet’s recent betrayal of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). So, is Dex a goner?

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) certainly hopes not. As Dex’s current amour, Joss is furious with stepfather Sonny for driving him away… and she’s dead set on locating her beloved. But from what Evan Hofer recently said in an interview, we think it’s a safe bet he’ll be back on the ABC soap in no time.

Is Dex leaving ‘General Hospital’? The show has left his fate unclear.

In recent episodes of General Hospital, Sonny found out that his adopted son Michael (Chad Duell) enlisted Dex to infiltrate Sonny’s organization, as Soap Opera Digest recaps. Sonny nearly killed Dex in the Pine Barrens, but Dex got a stay of execution, of sorts, when Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny’s ex-wife and Joss’s mother, showed up.

Later, Sonny tells Joss that Dex, her lover, is gone and not coming back to Port Charles, per Soaps.com. He gives her a letter Dex purportedly wrote, saying he was leaving town to keep everyone safe. Carly is certain that Sonny wouldn’t kill Dex, and Joss makes it her mission to find him, the site reports.

“I can’t let Dex go,” Joss said, per The U.S. Sun. “I’m sorry, he just means too much to me. … I’m gonna find him, and if he doesn’t wanna come back to Port Charles, then we’ll go somewhere else. Together.”

Evan Hofer may have inadvertently revealed whether Dex survives.

Talking to Soap Opera Digest about Dex’s latest drama, Evan gave fans a clue about Dex’s General Hospital future as he mused about the identity of the character’s father.

“I’ve met [Adam Harrington, who plays John “Jagger” Cates] in passing, and he’s very kind, and I haven’t had any scenes with Steve [Burton, who plays Jason Morgan], but I have hugged him at work. There are too many historical intricacies that I don’t understand to say [which fictional dad I’d prefer], but I just know whatever the writers decide in whatever cool way sounds good to me.”

Did you catch the possible giveaway? That on-set hug between Evan and Steve might be a spoiler, as Celebrity Dirty Laundry notes. Steve returned to the General Hospital set on Feb. 5, 2024, ahead of his character’s March 4 return date, so if Evan was on set at the same time, it seems GH viewers will see Dex on screen in March too.

The actor knows Dex and Joss are in an impossible situation.

In that same interview, Evan broke down Dex and Joss’s current predicament. “[Dex] can’t put [Joss] in danger, and he knows Sonny wouldn’t endanger her, but also, Sonny was willing to kill him despite her. Dex has never loved anyone the way he loves Joss before, or had anyone love him the way Joss does,” he reasoned. “And the idea of her having to mourn him, I think, starts to raise these warning flags in his head.”

