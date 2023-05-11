Home > Television > General Hospital Source: Getty Images Longtime 'General Hopsital' Star Jacklyn Zeman Was Married Three Times As fans mourn the loss of soap star Jacklyn Zeman, many want to know more about the longtime 'General Hospital' actress's husband and kids. By Allison DeGrushe May 11 2023, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

On May 10, 2023, actress Jacklyn Zeman, best known for playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, sadly passed away after a short battle with cancer. She was 70 years old.

As fans and colleagues mourn her death, many are curious to lean more about her. Throughout her life, Jacklyn was married three times and had two children. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late star's family.

Source: Getty Images

Here's what to know about Jacklyn Zeman's husbands.

On Sept. 16, 1979, Jacklyn married Murray Kaufman, a popular DJ known as Murray the K. He was incredibly influential from the late '50s until the 1980s, promoting rock 'n' roll music on his radio shows. Murray was a big fan of the Beatles, and during the early days of Beatlemania, he often referred to himself as the "fifth Beatle."

Despite being based in New York City, he moved to the West Coast to be with Jacklyn (who just so happened to be his sixth wife). Unfortunately, their marriage didn't work out, and they divorced in 1981. Murray died of cancer a week after his 60th birthday on Feb. 21, 1982.

Source: Getty Images Murray Kaufman, aka Murray the K.

Three years later, in 1985, Jacklyn married Steve Gribbin. Not much is known about the star's second husband or their marriage, but it was the shortest of her three marriages, as the couple divorced the following year.

Jacklyn then married Glenn Gorden on Feb. 14, 1988. He preferred life outside the spotlight but occasionally joined his soap opera actress wife for events. The couple welcomed two daughters before calling it quits in 2007 after 19 years of marriage. Speaking of their daughters, keep scrolling to learn more about them.

Jacklyn had two kids with her third husband, Glenn Gorden.

On Sept. 16, 1990, Jacklyn and Glenn welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cassidy Zee Gorden. Almost two years later, on July 15, 1992, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Lacey Rose Gorden. Like her father, Cassidy enjoys life outside the public eye. She occasionally appeared on her mother's Instagram page, but other than that, she's a pretty private person. Soaps in Depth previously reported that Cassidy married Cutter MacLeod in September 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kennedy, on Dec. 20, 2019, according to a post on Jackyln's Instagram page. Jacklyn also shared via Instagram that Cassidy gave birth to her and Cutter's second kid, a baby boy named Decker, on Jan. 16, 2022.