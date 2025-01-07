Fans Are Not Happy About What Happened to Michael Corinthos on 'General Hospital' — Details Um, did Michael really die like that? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 7 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: ABC

If you thought a show couldn’t withstand decades of changes and reinvention, General Hospital proves to be the exception to the rule. The long-standing soap opera debuted in 1963 and is now in its 62nd season. Over the years, viewers have been introduced to countless characters — and have also been forced to say goodbye to many, often before they were ready. That might now be the case with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Chad took on the role of Michael in 2010, but the character has been a staple on the show since 1997. Initially, several child actors rotated through the role, with Dylan Cash taking over in 2002 and Drew Garrett stepping in for a brief stint in 2009. However, it now seems Chad might be wrapping up Michael’s story, as Season 62, Episode 82, which aired on Jan. 6, 2025, hints at Michael’s possible death. So, what happened to Michael?

What happened to Michael Corinthos on 'General Hospital'?

During Episode 82 of Season 62, an explosion occurs at Sonny’s penthouse. Jason and Sonny, alarmed by the noise, burst into the scene only to witness a horrifying sight — Michael (Sonny's son) engulfed in flames, desperately trying to free himself from the fire.

Naturally, you’re probably wondering if Michael dies, especially since viewers have already been warned about Chad's exit from the show. However, as of Episode 82, it remains unclear whether Michael survives the fire or succumbs to his injuries.

Episode 83 will likely determine Michael’s fate — whether he continues on for a bit longer before exiting later in Season 62 or if the explosion and subsequent fire mark his end.

Originally scheduled to air on Jan. 7, 2025, Episode 83 has been moved to Jan. 8 due to ABC News covering former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington, D.C. Fans are hopeful the episode will provide the answers they’re seeking, revealing whether Michael’s story continues or if Episode 82 marks his final chapter.

With the explosion seemingly hinting at Michael's death, fans are upset with how producers may have chosen to write him off the show. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their frustrations. One viewer criticized General Hospital producers for showing no respect for the character or the audience, writing, "Been watching since the show began. I feel traumatized by watching this."

@GeneralHospital You finally made Michael interesting & then you gave him the most gruesome & graphic death imaginable. That was brutal and not an appropriate end for a character we watched grow up. Chad was done and I respect that but his character deserved a better exit. #GH — Shelena 💛💙 (@pittfanshel) January 7, 2025

Chad Duell opened up about his exit from 'General Hospital,' saying the break "feels nice."

Chad recently joined the hosts of the Daily Drama podcast on Dec. 28, 2024, to discuss his departure from General Hospital. While he admitted that taking a break "feels nice," he noted it hasn’t felt too different yet, as breaks between filming can sometimes last a few weeks. However, Chad shared that leaving the show is "just a life adjustment" and explained, "Right now, I’m just more about doing things mentally, physically, preparing myself for whatever comes … next chapters."

Reflecting on his time on the show, Chad added, "Right now I’m just trying to grow in ways that maybe I feel like I stifled myself in certain aspects." He acknowledged stepping into a more uncomfortable space but expressed optimism, believing it will push him to grow rather than remain in a "comfortable and complacent" state.