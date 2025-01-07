After Nearly 15 Years of Playing Michael Corinthos on ‘General Hospital,' Chad Duell Quit "This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 7 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's a little unfair that the entertainment industry can often be dismissive of the soap opera world. Not only are those shows some of the longest-running programs on television, but their work days can be grueling. An actor on a daytime drama is often expected to memorize up to 40 pages of dialogue per day. Most films will shoot roughly four to 12 pages, depending on how complicated the film is. That's quite the leap.

Article continues below advertisement

Soap operas are kind of like boot camps for actors. You may not know this, but some of your favorite stars started on a soap, such as Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, and Kevin Bacon. Naturally, those actors wouldn't be where they are if they stayed in the daytime drama world. Sometimes a bird has to leave the nest. This brings us to Chad Duell, who left General Hospital after an almost 15-year run. Why did he exit the show? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Chad Duell leave 'General Hospital'?

In November 2024, Chad posted a short but sweet message to his Instagram announcing his departure from the popular daytime drama. "This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life," he wrote. "I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

Chad also thanked the incredible General Hospital fans who made his time on the show a real joy. "Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me," said Chad. "This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later." The comments were filled with sadness regarding his decision to go as well as gratitude for his work. "There’s never been a better Michael. You will be missed," wrote one fan. "I feel like I've watched you grow up! Thank you for that privilege," commented another.

Article continues below advertisement

His peers also responded to the announcement, the most notable of whom was actor Laura Wright, who plays the biological mother of Chad's character on General Hospital. She jokingly wrote, "Still mad!! But I adore you!!!" Dom Zamprogna, who started on the show a year before Chad, quipped, "Who wrote this for you? Just kidding. I love you Cheddar."

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Duell had a lot going on and needed time to sort some things out.

A little over a month after his bombshell announcement, Chad guested on The Daily Drama Podcast where he went into more detail about his decision. Chad told the hosts that he felt as if his life had gotten a bit stagnant, despite the fact that there was a lot going on. "There’s a few things behind it but one thing I did say is my dad passed away and I’m still coming to terms with that," he said.

Chad and his wife recently had a baby, and he wanted to focus on his family. "Come January, I have a few things planned that I want to do for myself, and it’s different because I have a kid now, but also at the same time, for him, and me as well, and everybody, it’s doing what’s best for me, spiritually, mentally," he shared. "Everything will only reflect my energy in a better way towards everybody around me. I want to make sure that I take care of myself."