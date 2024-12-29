39th President Jimmy Carter Has Died at 100 — What Was His Cause of Death? Jimmy Carter is survived by his four children. By Anna Garrison Published Dec. 29 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died at 100 years old. Jimmy had previously entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023, at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center at the time read that Jimmy "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

Sadly, it was announced that Jimmy died on December 29, 2024, two years after entering hospice care. What was Jimmy Carter's cause of death? Keep reading for details about his health.

What was Jimmy Carter's cause of death?

Born in October 1924, James Earl "Jimmy" Carter attended the U.S. Naval Academy during World War II and became a Naval officer during the Cold War. He married Rosalynn Carter in 1946. Following his career in the Navy, Jimmy returned to his rural home of Plains, Ga., with his wife Rosalynn and their four children: Jack, James III, Donnel, and Amy.

His wife, Rosalyn, who was diagnosed with dementia, passed away on November 19, 2023. She was honored with a wreath-laying at her namesake hospital in Georgia, followed by a funeral, which Jimmy attended, marking one of his last public appearances. No official cause of death has been reported, but given his advanced age, it is likely due to natural causes. He celebrated his 100th birthday in October 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Prior to his death, Jimmy experienced health issues, including a metastatic melanoma diagnosis. In August 2015, after having a mass removed from his liver, health professionals declared his metastatic melanoma had spread to his brain, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. As a result, Jimmy announced he would undergo radiation therapy and four rounds of immunotherapy, which ultimately led to his recovery.

Jimmy rose to prominence on the political scale when he defeated then-President Gerald R. Ford in the 1976 election. Although he was only the president for one term, his loss ultimately led to a greater career in human rights advocacy. Jimmy opened The Carter Center alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in 1982 and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 2002.

The former President's campaign platform promised full transparency and won him many voters, especially following Richard Nixon's impeachment from office. Jimmy's frequent campaign trail mantra, per the Associated Press, was, "If I ever lie to you, if I ever make a misleading statement, don’t vote for me. I would not deserve to be your president."