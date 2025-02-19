'General Hospital' Temporarily Recasts Lucky Spencer — Here's the Reason Why Lucky Spencer on 'General Hospital' has been temporarily recast. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 19 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: ABC

If you've been tuning into General Hospital in mid-February 2025, you've probably noticed something different about Lucky Spencer. But don't worry, soap fanatics — everything will be back to normal before you know it!

Article continues below advertisement

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, the legendary character has been recast — but why, you ask? Here's everything you need to know, including the reason behind the absence of Jonathan Jackson, aka he actor who plays Lucky.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Lucky on 'General Hospital'?

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, Soap Opera Digest reported that the beloved Jonathan Jackson will miss a "handful" of episodes on General Hospital. Thus, his character, Lucky Spencer, will be temporarily recast for a little bit.

Loyal fans may be wondering what exactly is going on with Jonathan Jackson's absence, but unfortunately, no official reason has been given for his temporary departure. While it's always tough when an actor takes a step back from a role, there hasn't been any indication that it's anything other than a brief hiatus. If and when more information about Jonathan's absence emerges, we'll make sure to keep you in the loop with all of the latest details!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this time off, Jonathan Jackson is expected to return later in February! In fact, the outlet revealed that the five-time Emmy-winning actor has already returned to filming, so it won't be long before he's back in action as Lucky!

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Jonathan Jackson has been recast as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital. Since making his debut in 1993 as the son of the legendary super couple Luke Spencer and Laura Webber, Jonathan has been temporarily replaced twice before. Other talented actors who have stepped into the role of Lucky include Jacob Young, known for The Bold and the Beautiful, and Greg Vaughan, who starred on Days of Our Lives.

Who is replacing Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer?

For the time being, Guy Wilson will be stepping into the role of Lucky Spencer on General Hospital. If he looks familiar to all you longtime soap opera viewers, that's probably because he portrayed Will Horton on Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2015. But Guy's talent isn't limited to soaps — he's also appeared in numerous other TV shows, including Castle, NCIS, Bones, Breaking Bad, Rizzoli & Isles, and Bosch: Legacy.

Article continues below advertisement