Who Is Michael's Father on 'General Hospital'? A Dramatic Tale of Secrets and Scandals Three fathers. One shocking truth. Michael Corinthos's paternity saga is one of 'General Hospital's' most unforgettable dramas.

General Hospital has been a fan favorite for decades, delivering drama, romance, and shocking twists. One of the most talked-about storylines centers on Michael Corinthos and the mystery of his father. Over the years, fans have been glued to their screens as secrets unraveled and family ties were put to the test.

Michael is no stranger to drama. Born into the powerful Quartermaine family and raised by a mob boss, his story is filled with lies, betrayals, and shocking truths. One question has loomed over his life: Who is Michael’s father on General Hospital?

Who is Michael’s father on ‘General Hospital’?

The answer to that question isn’t simple, but it is soap opera gold. With three fathers vying for influence in his life, Michael’s paternity saga has delivered unforgettable twists and set the stage for some of Port Charles’s most explosive moments.

Michael’s biological father is AJ Quartermaine, the troubled heir to the Quartermaine family fortune. But his journey to uncovering that truth was anything but straightforward. Carly Corinthos, Michael’s mother, went to extreme lengths to cut AJ out of her son’s life, including lying about his paternity. At one point, she even claimed Jason Morgan, her close friend and mob enforcer, was Michael’s father.

The truth finally emerged during a life-threatening medical crisis, forcing Carly to reveal that AJ was Michael’s biological father. But Carly’s marriage to Sonny Corinthos complicated matters even further. Sonny adopted Michael, stepping into the role of his father and pushing AJ out of the picture entirely. The rivalry between AJ and Sonny defined much of Michael’s early life, with the two men battling for influence over him at every turn.

“I always thought that Michael had the wrong father..”



So Carly picked Tony, Jason, and Sonny — and stuck with Sonny.

Not Jason.

Jason was never going to have a baby with Carly lmao.



The delusion is absolutely wild on screen and BTS.



Source: X/@GHGeneralTruth

Michael’s relationships with AJ and Sonny were anything but simple.

Despite AJ’s attempts to form a bond with his son, Carly and Sonny fought relentlessly to keep him out of Michael’s life. AJ’s struggles with addiction and his eventual death left many loose ends in his relationship with Michael, cementing Sonny’s place as Michael’s father figure.

Sonny raised Michael as his own and gave him the Corinthos name. Their bond ran deep, but it was far from perfect. From betrayals to life-altering decisions, Michael and Sonny’s relationship was tested time and time again. Yet through it all, Sonny remained a pillar in Michael’s life, even as the weight of their shared history grew heavier.

The dramatic twists and complex dynamics of this storyline made it one of the most gripping arcs in General Hospital history. Fans watched as Michael navigated the fallout of Carly’s lies, AJ’s struggles, and Sonny’s unwavering influence. His connections with AJ, Sonny, and Carly reveal the tangled and emotional web of life in Port Charles.