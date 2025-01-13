'General Hospital' Icon Leslie Charleson Has Died at 79 After Decades on the Show Leslie Charleson played Monica Quartermaine for more than 40 years on 'General Hospital.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 13 2025, 7:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although General Hospital fans saw Leslie Charleson grace their TV screens as Monica Quartermaine for the last time in late 2023, she is forever considered to be a soap opera legend. So when the news of her passing came on Jan. 12, 2025, it was a bit jarring, especially for those who watched her on the show for literal decades. But what was Leslie Charleson's cause of death?

Leslie was 79 years old at the time of her passing. And, in the days leading up to her death, she reportedly experienced a fall that left her hospitalized. But even before that, she was rumored to have battled an illness for a long time. And in 2017, a previous fall caused her to step away from General Hospital while she recovered. Now, following her death, fans have questions.

Source: ABC

What was Leslie Charleson's Cause of death?

On Jan. 12, the official Instagram account for General Hospital shared a heartfelt post about Leslie and her time on the long-running soap opera. However, at this time, a cause of death has not been given regarding what happened to the actor. Though what may have been a longtime illness and numerous falls contributed to her health struggles over the years.

"It is with a heavy heart that [I] announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentino wrote on Instagram. "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

He added a more personal note at the end of the statement: "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Leslie was hospitalized for a fall before she passed away.

In 2017, Leslie fell while out walking her dog. From there, she experienced other health struggles, though it's unclear what led to her passing. She also reportedly fell again days before her death, and for that, she was reportedly hospitalized. Despite her health, Leslie had a long career in television. Leslie began her soap career on a lesser known series, A Flame In The Wind, but she was also in As The World Turns early on in her career.