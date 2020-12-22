Is Sonny Leaving 'General Hospital'? Fans Question Mobster's Fate After Shocking Cliffhanger

Is Sonny Leaving 'General Hospital'? Fans Question Mobster's Fate After Shocking CliffhangerBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Is another fan-favorite character leaving General Hospital? Viewers were left on a major cliffhanger surrounding the fate of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) after the mob boss was seen falling off a bridge and into the river after it collapsed around him.
With Sonny currently MIA, does this mean his time on the long-running series has officially come to an end? Keep reading to find out more!
Is Sonny leaving 'General Hospital'? Is Sonny going to die? What to know!
Though Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) jumped into the water following Sonny's fall, the teaser trailer shows that he does not find him. And, the promo revealed that a body is found...
So, is the kingpin dead?
Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the shocking cliffhanger.
"Please stop!!!! Put Sam and Jason back together and do not break sonny and Carly.... I can’t watch this!!!" one fan tweeted. Another person commented, "No way?! #Sonny will survive one way or another!!!"
This viewer wrote, "Better not take my Sonny. Bad enough to take Julian. I love these two as tough guy bros. Seeing Julian in a body bag before Christmas. Sonny better be swimming. I can't start next year without you."
Another fan posted, "Sonny can not die there will be no show!"
While Sonny's fate has not yet been revealed, several outlets have reported that the mobster is not dead. According to reports, Sonny will wake up with amnesia and not remember who he is or what he's done.
With Sonny MIA, Jason is rumored to be taking over as the leader of the gang. Well, we certainly can't wait to watch how Sonny's storyline unfolds in these next episodes.
Is Lulu leaving 'General Hospital'?
While it has been reported that Sonny will ultimately survive the fall, one character who is leaving the soap drama is Lulu (played by Emme Rylan). Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that the longtime character would be exiting the show.
The actress sparked rumors that she was exiting the long-running series after posting on Instagram: “Some days are hard and you just need your whole family to give you a hug.”
While that heartfelt comment didn't raise major red flags, fellow cast members left supportive comments and sent her well wishes. As fans began to question the actress' fate on the series, she responded via her Instagram Story: “I am getting a lot of questions that I cannot answer."
She continued, "People are kind of being confused that maybe I chose to take a vacation or take time off, so the only thing I can say is, ‘No, I did not choose this.’ I can’t say anything else. There you go. That’s all I am allowed to say.”
Soapdirt previously reported that characters would be killed off of General Hospital due to budget cuts because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19).
Fingers crossed more fan-favorite characters will not be leaving the series...