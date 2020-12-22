Is Sonny Leaving 'General Hospital'? Fans Question Mobster's Fate After Shocking Cliffhanger

With Sonny currently MIA, does this mean his time on the long-running series has officially come to an end? Keep reading to find out more!

Is another fan-favorite character leaving General Hospital ? Viewers were left on a major cliffhanger surrounding the fate of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) after the mob boss was seen falling off a bridge and into the river after it collapsed around him.

Is Sonny leaving 'General Hospital'? Is Sonny going to die? What to know!

Though Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) jumped into the water following Sonny's fall, the teaser trailer shows that he does not find him. And, the promo revealed that a body is found... So, is the kingpin dead?

Source: ABC

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the shocking cliffhanger. "Please stop!!!! Put Sam and Jason back together and do not break sonny and Carly.... I can’t watch this!!!" one fan tweeted. Another person commented, "No way?! #Sonny will survive one way or another!!!"

This viewer wrote, "Better not take my Sonny. Bad enough to take Julian. I love these two as tough guy bros. Seeing Julian in a body bag before Christmas. Sonny better be swimming. I can't start next year without you." Another fan posted, "Sonny can not die there will be no show!"

While Sonny's fate has not yet been revealed, several outlets have reported that the mobster is not dead. According to reports, Sonny will wake up with amnesia and not remember who he is or what he's done. With Sonny MIA, Jason is rumored to be taking over as the leader of the gang. Well, we certainly can't wait to watch how Sonny's storyline unfolds in these next episodes.

