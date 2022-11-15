A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!

It's possible the Pandora books could be headed to the movies. In a recent interview with Kash Hovey for On Air With Kash, Carolyn teased out their jump to a new medium. "There's a push that is starting to happen to possibly get it in front of more eyeballs in a cinematic way," she said. "That's all I'm gonna say."

We'll be on the lookout for that but, in the meantime, we can't wait to see Carolyn kick some butt on NCIS.

NCIS airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.