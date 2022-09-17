Gibbs Always Said to Never Date a Coworker — Did Knight and Palmer Listen?

Workplace relationships are always a tricky thing, especially in a television series, and NCIS is no exception. In fact, one of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) most important rules was to never date a coworker, although no one ever really listened to him.

Over the past 19 seasons, we saw Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David get together, along with Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman). So, there's actually a precedent for this kind of thing.