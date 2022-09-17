We Have a Lot of Things to Cover in Season 20 of 'NCIS,' Like What Is up With Parker?

When Mark Harmon decided to exit NCIS after 19 seasons, it was a real blow to fans of the show. We simply could not imagine a world without Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And while he only quietly retired to Alaska, it truly felt like we lost him forever. Thankfully we didn't have to wait long for his replacement.

Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) arrived as the team's new leader and with him came a bizarre love of pastries, a brief stint in juvenile detention, and an ex-wife named Vivian played by Terri Polo. In the Season 19 finale, Parker finds himself on the run with Vivian, who also has a bit of a past.

Why is Parker on the run in NCIS and will he ever return? Let's get into it.