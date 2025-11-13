James Van Der Beek Is Auctioning off 'Dawson's Creek' Memorabilia — We Hope He's OK "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Propstore

For most millennials, there was only one love triangle that had them absolutely gutted and stressed at every turn. We are clearly talking about Dawson, Pacey, and Joey in Dawson's Creek. Ultimately, Joey picks Pacey, but some of us will never get the soulmates conversation she has with Dawson out of our heads. James Van Der Beek was equal parts frustrating and endearing as Dawson. He's accomplished a lot since the show ended.

What is James Van Der Beek doing now?

We wish we had better news about James, but unfortunately, he's been having a rough go of it since he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023. He told People the first symptoms he noticed were a change in his bowel movements, which he attributed to too much coffee. When that didn't help, he went to the doctor and got some shocking news.

Since his diagnosis, James has been very open about what he's been dealing with, both physically and emotionally. In March 2025, he shared some lessons he's learned in honor of his 48th birthday. Nearly dying taught James that when he can't be a husband, father, and able-bodied steward of his own land, he is still worthy of God's love. That means he is also worthy of loving himself.

Thankfully, James is still able to work. In May 2025, he announced via a post on Instagram that he was popping into the Legally Blonde prequel that will be streaming on Prime in the summer of 2026. Sadly, he had to skip out on a live Dawson's Creek reunion in New York City in September 2025, following two stomach viruses that hit James hard.

James is auctioning off memorabilia from 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Varsity Blues.'

James has partnered with Propstore to auction off some of his beloved film and television memorabilia. The auction will be held Dec. 5–7, 2025, through their Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. If you're lucky, you might be able to snag the necklace Joey gave Dawson for prom, the plaid shirt James wore in the Dawson's Creek pilot, or the cleats he donned in Varsity Blues. If you're interested in bidding, you can register now.