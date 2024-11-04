Home > Entertainment James Van Der Beek Is "In a Good Place" Following Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 4 2024, 7:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vanderjames

You don't have to be an elder millennial to still appreciate James Van Der Beek as an actor, but it certainly helps. Outside of that, though, he is active on social media and he often shares posts and updates about himself and his family, which consists of six kids with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek. So when James revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world, fans were shook.

Article continues below advertisement

But what are the details of the Dawson's Creek alum's diagnosis? Most actors tend to announce health struggles to the world almost as soon as they begin to face those challenges. For James, though, it was about keeping this to himself and within his family before he was ready to share any details with the rest of the world.

Article continues below advertisement

What was James Van Der Beek's cancer diagnosis?

James shared with People that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He told the outlet that he has been working on treating the cancer and that it's something he chose to deal with privately. However, now, he is ready to be open about it while also being positive about the future. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he told the outlet.

James also opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Instagram, where he apologized to those he hadn't been able to tell privately. But he also promised his supporters that he would open up about it more when he has time to. "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before," James wrote on Instagram. "I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."

Article continues below advertisement

The reason James broke his silence now is that, according to him, a tabloid had planned to break the story before he had the chance to discuss it in length with People, which is what he had originally planned to do on his terms. But after he learned about the potential leak in formation, James took it upon himself to share the news about his diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek has a positive outlook following his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

When James spoke to People and also shared details about his cancer diagnosis on social media, he was clear that he feels optimistic and positive about the future. He shared in his lengthy Instagram post, "We roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."