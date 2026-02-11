James Van Der Beek's Parents Proudly Supported Him His Entire Life James loved both of his parents deeply, and he is survived by one of them. By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 11 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @vanderjames

On Feb. 11, 2026, sad news broke that Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek died at the age of 48. James had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of colorectal cancer in 2024 after noticing some simple changes to his body.

Article continues below advertisement

James is preceded in death by his mother, Melinda Van Der Beek, and survived by his father, James William Van Der Beek, his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Here's what we know about the parents who loved him through his life and supported him through every twist and turn in his story.

Article continues below advertisement

One of James Van Der Beek's parents preceded him in death.

James's mother, Melinda, passed away in 2020 at the age of 70. She was a dancer and a gymnastics teacher, according to People, and James mourned her deeply after her passing.

On social media at the time, James praised his mother's impact on the children she coached, saying that to thousands of kids, she was "Miss Melinda, a gymnastics teacher with a big heart." He wrote on Instagram, "My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming — and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago - I’m still in shock. I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved... all at once and in different moments."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "Just trying to hold space and allow for it all." James concluded, "I don’t know what the grieving/healing process looks or feels like from here on out ... all I know is anytime my kids — or any of her students — want to dress up, or get on a stage, or dance, or even just think of her ... they’ll have a little extra love from the other side backing them up."

Article continues below advertisement

And in a touching little bit of trivia for true Dawson's Creek fans, James's IMDb Trivia section notes that the necklace he wore in Dawson's Creek was made by his mother. Every outfit picked by wardrobe for James was centered around his mother's necklace.

James Van Der Beek once thanked his dad for supporting him through his health challenges.

James William, James's father, is still alive. He supported James through his battle with cancer, and in 2025, the Dawson's Creek actor took time to thank his father publicly. On social media, he revealed that his father had moved onto their property to help, made food for the family, drove James's kids, and cared for the animals on their ranch.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor wrote on Instagram, “The way you have shown up when I’ve been down and out this year — without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you … has been not just life-saving, but life-affirming."

He mused, "It’s even more than that. I’m blown away by how you’ve been there for me emotionally as I’ve moved through everything cancer brings up … I know it’s outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn’t even know how much I needed."

Article continues below advertisement

James added, "Watching you evolve, seeing what kind of man and father you are … gives me more confidence in myself than I could ever express. I feel so proud and lucky to have come from you."