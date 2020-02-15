Cathy Kelley Quits WWE in Emotional Instagram Post

The WWE's a ginormous organization that's comprised of more than just superstars, divas, refs with questionable motives, and announcers. In addition to all of the coaches, administrative assistants, accountants, PR spokespeople, marketers and brand developers, social media mavens, computer programmers, and everything else that goes into making the organization what it is, there's other on-screen talent: interviewers like Cathy Kelley.

Cathy's worked in the WWE's digital content field for some four years and has easily become a fan favorite for her apparent enthusiasm for the wrestling business and genuine interest in the people she's interviewed.

However, her tenure with the organization is soon coming to an end. Cathy announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the WWE to pursue other opportunities elsewhere — and that this Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Portland, would be her final show.