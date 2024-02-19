Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports CeeDee Lamb's Ex-Girlfriend Snatched His Phone on Draft Day — Is He Still Single? Crymson Rose fumbled when she lost Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Remember when she stole his phone on NFL Draft Day? We do. By Alex West Feb. 19 2024, Published 8:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb has won the hearts of many, but not everyone has what it takes to be a WAG. His heart only has enough love in it for the one lucky girl that he's dating.

Article continues below advertisement

The wide receiver, born Cedarian DeLeon, spent his collegiate football career playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. That's where he first met his longtime girlfriend, Crymson Rose, but the pair split, which means that CeeDee is back on the market. Is he dating anyone?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is CeeDee Lamb dating?

CeeDee is currently single, as far as the public knows. He was dating Crymson Rose, but they no longer seem to be together. After the pair met during in college, CeeDee was drafted into the NFL and she, seemingly, was by his side.

However, the moment CeeDee was drafted might have spurred some trouble between the pair. While he was receiving his call from the Cowboys, Crymson reached over and took his phone out of his lap. CeeDee quickly snatched it back.

Article continues below advertisement

Crymson gave a mischievous smile to the camera while CeeDee just shook his head. Fans have long considered Crymson's move as a sign of disrespect and a total red flag.

Details on when exactly the pair split are hazy. At some point after that tense Draft Day exchange, everything seemed to fall apart. They made a quiet separation, not really drawing much attention to their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Crymson Rose?

Crymson is a Christian content creator with a following of about 30,000 on Instagram. Plus, she played basketball which made her and CeeDee a totally sporty couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Before dating CeeDee, she dated Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young in high school. Both of the basketball players went on to Oklahoma University where they ultimately broke up.

After dating CeeDee, Crysmon seems to have moved on. While her social media has gone pretty quiet over the past few years, she has left a post up where she is posing with a new guy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy birthday to my sweetest love. It’s easy to find gratitude in this life with you. With God’s will I’ll be celebrating this day forevaa," she captioned the post. Crymson tagged a man named Antonio, but his profile is private, indicating that he would rather live a life outside of the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

Even further confirming that the pair are romantically linked, Antonio set the link in his Instagram bio to Crymson's Instagram page. Anyone doing a little bit of stalking will quickly realize that he's cuffed.

Fans are a bit hateful in Crymson's comment section, telling her to stay away from this new guy. Plus, they love to poke fun at the fact that she split from CeeDee. "Went from CeeDee ta this cause you couldn't sit still," one wrote about the awkward phone incident.