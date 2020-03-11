Remember the 888-8888 Jingle? Here's What Happened to Lawyers Cellino and Barnes

If you've heard the famous Cellino & Barnes jingle ("800-888-8888! Don't wait, call 8!"), chances are, you'd probably also heard about the famous feud between the two lawyers. Especially if you live in New York or California (which is where the personal injury lawyers had their offices). Ross Cellino and Stephen Barnes called their partnership quits back in May 2017 (and the battle became more and more dramatic), but that doesn't stop us from wondering whatever happened to these two and why they decided to start suing each other.