Home > Human Interest Chad McQueen, Son of Actor and Race Car Driver Steve McQueen, Dies at Age 63 When asked if he would do anything differently with his life, Chad said no. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 12 2024, 7:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Sunday Times Driving (video still)

Son of actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, Chad McQueen, has died at the age of 63. While many undoubtedly think of his father when they hear his name, people of a certain age will remember him as one bad dude from the hit film The Karate Kid.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he quit acting and pivoted to racing cars, Chad made one heck of an impression as Dutch, the blonde bully in the 1984 classic. His family announced Chad's passing in a moving statement obtained by Variety.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Chad McQueen's cause of death was a result of organ failure.

Chad's lawyer, Arthur Barens, confirmed to TMZ that he died due to organ failure on Sept. 11, 2024. This was an ongoing issue he was dealing with that occurred after an accident that occurred a "few years ago," reported the outlet. He died at his ranch in Palm Desert, Calif., surrounded by his wife Jeanie and their two children: Chase and Madison. He also has a son from his first marriage — actor Steven R. McQueen, who rose to fame starring in The Vampire Diaries.

In their statement to Variety, Jeanie, Chase, and Madison said, "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication." They went on to say, "His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him." They then promised to honor his legacy as well as their grandfather's, and asked for privacy at this time.