Chad McQueen's Net Worth Was Not a Stunt, It Was the Real Deal
By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Sept. 12 2024, 6:56 p.m. ET

Being the child of a famous person can't be easy, especially if that person was as wild and crazy as Steve McQueen. It was hard to separate McQueen the actor from McQueen the race car driver and stunt aficionado, though his son Chad McQueen told Car and Driver Magazine his dad was definitely more of a car guy.

A quick Google about Chad reveals that most of his interviews are about his father, which might bother some people but Chad didn't seem to mind. He got his love of cars from his dad and like the elder McQueen, Chad dipped his toes into acting. Chad McQueen died in September 2024, leaving a significant mark on the world. He also leaves behind a nice chunk of change. Let's take a look at Chad McQueen's net worth.

Chad McQueen's net worth could certainly get someone a lot of nice cars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chad McQueen was riding shotgun with $45 million. That's a bit on the high end for someone who didn't star in a lot of movies, though he was part of the original Karate Kid. This money undoubtedly came in part from his father's massive estate which was valued at $30 million at the time of his death in November 1980.

A five-page will dated Feb. 2, 1973, was auctioned off by Julien's Auctions for a grand total of $1920. According to this document, Steve left his household furnishings, personal effects, and other tangible personal property to his two children, Chad and his sister Terry. Though it doesn't mention his money, it stands to reason that was split between his children as well.

In July 2012, Forbes named Steve McQueen as one of the top-earning dead celebrities that year, bringing in $6 million from things like auctions and licensing deals. That's presumably where much of Chad's money came from as the McQueen estate has full control over licensing. In April 2024, they brokered new deals that partnered the estate with a shoe company, watch designer, motorcycle manufacturer, and a limited edition co-branded Steve McQueen X Le Mans capsule collection.