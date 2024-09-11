Home > Entertainment Actor James Hollcroft Found Dead Days After Going Missing "Thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments I could live." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 11 2024, 6:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jameshollcroft

On Sept. 3, Como dice el dicho actor James Hollcroft was reported missing by his family and friends, with many of them sharing posts asking for friends and those in the area to keep an eye out for him. The actor had last been seen by the Televiso studios, where he studied acting and occasionally starred in various productions. Fans and family members asked those in Mexico City to share any information they had about his disappearance.

Unfortunately, just days after he was reported missing, he was found dead, as confirmed by posts from his family members. James was only 26 at his time of passing. What was the late actor's cause of death? Details are sparse, but here's what we know about his passing.

What was James Hollcroft's cause of death?

At this time, his family has not shared details about the actor's cause of death, nor has an official autopsy report been released to the public. Police in Mexico City have also not issued a public comment at this time about his death, leaving few answers as to what caused his early passing. It's unclear if there were any specific concerns his family had when James went missing, and as they have not yet shared details, it's likely they're trying to keep the manner private.

James Hollcroft's family posts tributes to him online.

In posts made by his family members, James's family confirmed his passing in a series of tributes to him just days after they pleaded for information about his whereabouts. "I will love you forever," his sister, Jane Hollcroft, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments I could live. You will always be present in our hearts little brother."

James's brother-in-law, Arturo Avila Mejia, also shared a tribute to the late actor on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the two of them. "Thank you for being the brother you were, the uncle you were with your nephews, the great son you were, really this breaks my soul, today here we lower the curtain but you are in heaven doing that big stage you talked about so much," he wrote. "I love you baby brother I will always carry you in my heart my dear Hollywood James Hollcroft."