Acclaimed Novelist Tina McElroy Ansa Dies at 74 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Award-winning author Tina McElroy Ansa passed away on Sept. 11, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 11 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the acclaimed novelist Tina McElroy Ansa passed away unexpectedly. Wanda Lloyd, a close friend of the writer and filmmaker, confirmed Tina's death in a Facebook post. She was 74 years old.

"It is with immeasurable sadness and a shattered heart that I am sharing the news of the passing of Tina McElroy Ansa, my sister-friend since we were paired as roommates during our freshman year at Spelman College," Wanda wrote on social media. "I share this on behalf of Tina's family."

What was Tina McElroy Ansa's cause of death?

At the time of writing, the cause of death has not been determined. However, Tina's good friend Wanda mentioned that Tina's family is still in the process of "digesting this loss" of the Georgia native.

Wanda posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing, "Tina was an award-winning novelist, journalist, writing doula, supporter of the vast number of her 'good lil schoolgirls,' founder of the Sea Island Writers Retreat, publisher of DownSouth Press, storyteller, public speaker, podcaster, an editor and an avid gardener."

"She was a champion for her adopted community of St. Simons Island, Ga., and she loved her hometown of Macon, Ga," Wanda added. "She was a leader in the writing community and a friend to more people than we can possibly imagine."

Wanda noted that Tina loved her family and was "deeply dedicated in her love for Jonee' Ansa, her husband of 43 years who passed in 2020."