James Earl Jones's Second Wife Cecilia Hart Passed Away 8 Years Before His Death James Earl Jones married Cecilia Hart in 1982, and the pair were wed for more than 40 years before her passing. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 9 2024, 5:34 p.m. ET

On Sept. 9, actor James Earl Jones passed away at the age of 93. Throughout his long career, James appeared in many Shakespeare plays, specifically Othello, Hamlet, Coriolanus, and King Lear, though he was awarded his first Tony Award in 1968 for his role in The Great White Hope.

Though much of his early career was spent on stage, people will most recognize him for voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, beginning with the first film in the franchise released in 1977 and returning well into the 2000s. He was well-credited, earning two Emmy Awards and a Grammy in addition to his Tony Award. James is survived by his son, Flynn. Was he married at the time of his passing? Here's what we know.

Was James Earl Jones married?

At his time of death, James was not married. Throughout his long life, he was married twice. His first wife, Julienne Marie, he wed to in 1968 after meeting her on the set of Othello just four years prior. Unfortunately, their marriage was not a long one, as in 1972, they decided to divorce.

Following his divorce from Julienne, James then met and married actress Cecilia Hart in 1982. Similar to James, Cecilia had been married to Bruce Weitz prior, divorcing with him just two years before her marriage to James. The pair also starred alongside each other in the Broadway production of Othello, similar to James's relationship with his previous wife.

James Earl Jones was once married to former actress Julienne Marie. She was known for her work as Eve Eldridge on Our Private World, the prime-time spinoff of daytime classic soap opera As The World Turns #RIPJamesEarlJones #JulienneMarie #Acting #Theater pic.twitter.com/a13QP9ioxX — Donald Peebles Jr. (@DonaldJrPeebles) September 9, 2024