'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Honors James Earl Jones With Emotional Tribute: "RIP Dad"

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of James Earl Jones, the legendary EGOT-winning actor renowned for his roles in numerous projects, including Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King.

In the wake of his passing, friends and admirers, including Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, have shared their tributes. In tribute to James Earl Jones and their time together in Star Wars, Mark Hamill referenced one of the movie's most iconic moments: You know, the one where Darth Vader drops the big spoiler about being Luke Skywalker's father.

Source: Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill responded to James Earl Jones' death with a heartfelt "RIP Dad."

Mark Hamill shared his touching message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "#RIP dad" with a broken heart emoji. The sweet post has garnered over 17.2 million views and more than 685,000 likes.

Lucasfilm also issued an official statement, highlighting moving responses from many key figures in the Star Wars universe. "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit," creator George Lucas said. "For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity, and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us ... friends and fans alike."