Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Actor James Earl Jones' Is Survived By His Lookalike Son, Flynn

Flynn Earl Jones has plenty of audiobook credits under his name, though he's never been an actor.

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Published Sept. 9 2024, 5:45 p.m. ET

James Earl Jones, Cecilia Hart, and Flynn
Source: Getty Images

Award-winning actor James Earl Jones, known best for being the voice of the familiar Star Wars villain Darth Vader, passed away on Sept. 9. Throughout his career, James took home three Tony awards for his work on various Broadway productions, two Emmy Awards, and a Grammy.

His long career in acting helped him meet his wife, Cecilia Hart. As actors, their paths frequently crossed, and after Cecilia's divorce from her first husband, Bruce Weitz in 1980, she married James just two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

But before there was Cecilia, there was Julienne Marie Hendricks. James was Julienne's second husband, but their marriage was short-lived, as the pair divorced less than five years into their marriage.

Did James have any kids? Between his two marriages, he only had one child.

James Earl Jones had one son with Cecilia.

Though James starred in plenty of films that made him a recognizable face and voice for children, the actor only had one kid. Throughout their marriage, Cecilia and James had Flynn Earl Jones in 1982 — the same year the pair got married.

Article continues below advertisement
james earl jones son flynn
Source: Instagram

James Earl Jones' son Flynn in 2022.

Cecilia was pregnant with Flynn while she starred on-stage in Othello alongside James, giving their son a stage debut before he was even both. Despite being the son of two well-known actors, though, Flynn doesn't seem to want to be in the spotlight as much as his parents did, as he's never picked up an acting role.

Article continues below advertisement
flynn earl jones wifwe
Source: Instagram

Flynn's work seems to be more in narration. According to People, Flynn is an audiobook narrator, reading several titles for Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook service. His wife, however, is also an actress.

Flynn wed actress Lorena Monagas in 2019; her portfolio is further supported by her education, as she's studied at the Shakespeare Theatre, William Esper Studio, The Barrow Group, and Casa Cruz de la Luna.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, James worked with his son, who was his assistant at one point and spoke about their relationship in an interview with CBS News in 2014.

"Finally, you see, when a child is born, mom is the main pal, until that day when you say 'let's go outside and play catch,' then suddenly pop comes into focus," he said. "With me, it was 'let's go work together.'"

He also made fatherhood a central part of many of his characters.

"I initially approached my character with the utmost dignity, befitting the king of the jungle. The more I did that, however, the more we realized we were missing something. We were missing the dad," he said of his Mufasa role to Disney. "Fathers are not always grand, certainly not with their sons. When you accommodate being a father, you are often dopey and goofy. You are just Dad… In The Lion King, Mufasa urges his son, Simba, to take his place in the great circle of life — and for me, the heart of that circle is my family."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How Has It Been Thirty Years Since 'The Sandlot' Was Released? You're Killin' Us, Smalls!

James Earl Jones, One of the Most Iconic Voices in Hollywood History, Dead at 93

Why Did Darth Vader Let Obi-Wan Go in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3? Vader Had His Reasons

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.